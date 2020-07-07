1/
GALINA KIFER SPAIN
Galina Kifer "Joni" Spain, 83, completed her remarkable life journey on Friday, July 3, 2020, after a 4-month courageous and hard-fought battle against cancer. Joni, as she was known by all, was born on December 4, 1936. Preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas B. Kifer, Thomas C. Kifer, son. Survived by Horace J. Spain, husband; Irene Alisauskas, sister; Allyson K. O'Neal, granddaughter, (Brian); Owen O'Neal, great-grandson; Christine Kifer, daughter-in-law; Sandra Coates, daughter (Scott); Theresa Buckwalter, granddaughter (Jesse), Oliver & Lily, (great-grandchildren); Victoria Coates, granddaughter, (Ember) (great-granddaughter); Theresa Spain, daughter; and numerous nieces & nephews. Services will be at a later date. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

