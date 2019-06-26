Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
GARFIELD JONES
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
Mr. Garfield Jones Jr., of Sutherland, VA, departed this life on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Garfield was born in Sutherland, VA, on April 6, 1959. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Alice Jones (Sutherland, VA) and sister, Regana McFarland (Petersburg, VA).

Garfield retired from Philip Morris at age 56 after 35 years of service. Left to cherish his memories: his father, Garfield Jones Sr. of Sutherland, VA; his children, Marcus Jones of Dinwiddie, VA, Alisha Nicholas (Steven) of Dinwiddie, VA, and Terrence Jones (Nashae) of Chesterfield, VA; brother, Daniel Jones of Dinwiddie, VA; sisters, Irene Bethune (Emmanuel) of Chesterfield, VA, and Sandra Cisero (Ted) of Prince George, VA; ex-wife of 20 years, Jean Ridley of Dinwiddie, VA; seven grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The family receive friends from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the funeral establishment.

Funeral service for Mr. Jones will be private.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 26 to June 27, 2019
