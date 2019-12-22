|
LTC (Ret) Garland N. Tompkins departed this life on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Chippenham Medical Center in Richmond, Virginia. Garland was a native of and was reared and educated in Petersburg and was a graduate of Peabody High School.
He began study at Virginia State College (Virginia State University), but left college to join the Army in 1948. After serving enlisted for several years, he competed for and was admitted to the Army Officer Candidate School and was the only African-American to make it through to completion and subsequently served in the Army Corps of Engineers. Garland earned several medals during his 23-year military career including the Air Medal, Good Conduct, American Defense, National Defense Service Medal, Korea and Vietnam Service, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, two Counteroffensive Medals, Armed Forces Honor Medal 1st Class and the Bronze Star.
After his military retirement Garland resumed his college education and graduated from VSC with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Arts Education.
Having four children to raise after his wife passed, Garland pursued full-time work at Petersburg's Redevelopment & Housing Authority. Over his seventeen years there he rose through the ranks to Executive Director. In 1992, the Housing Authority named its Maintenance and Administration Building in his honor.
In the Petersburg Community Garland served on the following boards: The Historic Petersburg Foundation and Gilhaven Manor Senior Apartments, where he was previously Vice Chair and Chair.
He was a member of First Baptist Church for about 75 years. Garland served on the Senior Citizen Banquet Committee, Trustee Ministry, Treasurer and a member of the James H. Threatt Memorial Club.
Garland was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Elizabeth Cary Tompkins; middle son, Stephen Tompkins; parents, Joseph Arthur and Ruth Powell Tompkins; brothers, Joseph Tompkins, Langston Tompkins and George Fleming; his dear cousin, Calvin Powell and devoted friend, Christine Baker.
Left to cherish his memory: two sons, Michael Tompkins (Mary) of Chesterfield, VA, and Stanley Tompkins (Jamita) of Aubrey, TX; daughter, Deborah Tompkins Johnson (Reuben) of Prince William County, VA; four grandchildren, Alexis Tompkins, Crystal Tompkins, Nathaniel Tompkins and Kyndal Tompkins; a great-granddaughter, Reigna McKenzie and also five great grandchildren through Deborah's marriage to Reuben; sisters-in-law, Jeanette Tompkins of Petersburg, VA, and Elnora Tompkins of Montross, VA; devoted cousins, Shirley Powell of Washington, DC, Kathy Powell Dickson of Bethesda, MD and Judy Powell Bailey of Colonial Heights, VA; brother-in-law Ivory Cary of Petersburg, VA; loyal friend, Mary Nelson, lifelong friends, Alice and Maurice Bowles; a host of other cousins, friends, nurses and aides who supported and befriended him at his apartment home in Petersburg, at The Towers and at Sitter & Barfoot Veteran Care Center in Richmond.
The family is most grateful for the multitude of prayers and support and acts of kindness especially during Dad's last four years of health challenges and during this time of bereavement. We remain steadfast and join our Dad in glorifying Our Savior Jesus Christ as we know we will be joining them both in later days.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Monday, December 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 236 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Jeremiah Tillman, Pastor. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019