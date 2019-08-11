Home

GARNETTE PERKINSON SAVAGE


1935 - 2019
GARNETTE PERKINSON SAVAGE Obituary
Lola Garnette Perkinson Savage, 83, of Pittston, Maine, a native of Dinwiddie County, born on October 30, 1935, went to be with her Lord on August 2, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer.

Preceded in death by her parents, Clifton A. and Ruby W. Perkinson; sister and brother-in-law, Agnes P. and Edgar Orton; sister-in-law, Mary W. Perkinson; nephew, Bernard (Scrappy) Crowder III.

She attended Carson High and Dinwiddie High School and graduated from Cony High School in Augusta, Me. She was an exceptional stitcher, seamstress, knitter and loved crocheting. She took pride in all her crafting and flower gardens.

Garnette is survived by her husband of 62 years, James H. Savage Sr. of Pittston, Me; daughter, Lois S. Gelina (Brian) of Pittston, Me.; sons, James H. Savage Jr. (Danielle) of New China, Me, Adam D. Savage (Bonnie) of Belgrade, Me., Douglas A. Savage (Peggy) of Monmouth, Me., and Carlton W. Savage of Saco, Me.;grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, C. Floyd Perkinson and Warren A. Perkinson of Dinwiddie County; sisters, Helen P. Cain (Bobby) of Carson; twin sister, Lois Geanette P. Crowder (Bernard Jr.) of Matoaca, Ruby P. Leonard (John) of Disputanta; numerous nieces and nephews.

Family is served by Staples Funeral Home and Cremation, Gardiner, Me. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in The Progress-Index on Aug. 11, 2019
