Gary Clay Perry, 64, of Petersburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Born in Wise County, VA, he was the son of the late Robert Gray and Pauline Gray. Mr. Perry drove school buses in the city Petersburg. He went on to drive for Petersburg Area Transit, where he retired after many years of service. He enjoyed electronics, reading books and watching his favorite television shows, Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune. Most of all he loved to spend time with his grandkids and family. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Janny C. Perry; daughter, Crystal Gilliam; grandchildren, Caylah Gilliam, Cory Pegram II and Christion Pegram; great-grandson, Caiyan Mason; sisters, Karen Schulz (Toby) of Yorktown, VA and Dr. Doris Baker of Lexington, KY; niece, Nadia Nowzadi of Richmond; nephews, Christopher Schulz of Yorktown, VA and Justin Woodward of Lexington, KY; close friends, Angela Weatherington, Kirby Robertson and Michael Edwards; and numerous other extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 19 to July 20, 2019