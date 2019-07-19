Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Resources
More Obituaries for GARY PERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GARY C. PERRY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GARY C. PERRY Obituary
Gary Clay Perry, 64, of Petersburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

Born in Wise County, VA, he was the son of the late Robert Gray and Pauline Gray. Mr. Perry drove school buses in the city Petersburg. He went on to drive for Petersburg Area Transit, where he retired after many years of service. He enjoyed electronics, reading books and watching his favorite television shows, Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune. Most of all he loved to spend time with his grandkids and family. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Janny C. Perry; daughter, Crystal Gilliam; grandchildren, Caylah Gilliam, Cory Pegram II and Christion Pegram; great-grandson, Caiyan Mason; sisters, Karen Schulz (Toby) of Yorktown, VA and Dr. Doris Baker of Lexington, KY; niece, Nadia Nowzadi of Richmond; nephews, Christopher Schulz of Yorktown, VA and Justin Woodward of Lexington, KY; close friends, Angela Weatherington, Kirby Robertson and Michael Edwards; and numerous other extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 19 to July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now