Gary Lynn Nanny, 57, of Dinwiddie passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Born September 20, 1962, he was the son of the late Kenneth Turner and Ruby Gupton Nanny, and was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Sidney and Sophia Gupton and Dudley and Mary Lena Nanny; an aunt and several uncles. He spent his entire life in Dinwiddie County, mostly in the village of Dinwiddie Courthouse. He played little league baseball in Dinwiddie and was a member of the Dinwiddie Generals Football team for several years in High School. He was a graduate of Dinwiddie High School. Like most young men he loved fast cars, and was the proud owner of a Mustang GT in his younger years. In 1985 he suffered a permanent disabling brain injury when he was thrown off of an ATV. His life, and those that loved him, were changed forever on that day. Although his injury affected every part of his life, his love for God, his family and friends was never diminished. His favorite biblical verse was Philippians 4:13. I can do all things through Christ, which strengthens me. He is survived by his brother, Christopher Nanny of Miami, Florida; aunt, Kathy Belcher of Peculiar, Missouri; uncle and aunt, Joe and Marty Gupton of Prince George; aunt, Jannette Gupton of Dewitt; uncle, Joe Lewis of Dinwiddie; two nieces, Katie and Bella Nanny of Lynchburg, Virginia; special cousin, Frankie D. Gupton and wife Debra of Dinwiddie; numerous cousins and many friends. The family wants to thank the many friends that have helped Gary over the past years by offering him a ride, a few dollars or just a kind word. Your generosity did not go unnoticed. A private graveside service will be held in Prospect Christian Church Cemetery, 13505 White Oak Road, DeWitt, Virginia 23840. Arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020