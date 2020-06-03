GARY R. HARRIS
1967 - 2020
Mr. Gary Ray Harris, 53, of 2120 Jackson Court, Petersburg, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us

Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
