Mr. Gary Ray Harris, 53, of 2120 Jackson Court, Petersburg, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 3, 2020.