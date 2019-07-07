Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
GARY W. TRUE


1946 - 2019
GARY W. TRUE Obituary
Gary Wayne True, 73, of Colonial Heights, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019.

He was born on May 13, 1946, to the late John True and Frances Smith Gough in Hannibal, MO. Mr. True served his country as a Sergeant in the United States Army, 3rd Infantry Division and was a general contractor throughout the area for over 25 years as JG Contracting. Prior to that he was involved in the film industry on many major films, including Somersby, Forrest Gump and the Last of the Mohicans. While living in Illinois, he was also an underground coal miner, taxidermist and railroad brakeman. He was also a member of VFW Post 2239.

He was preceded in death by his older sister, Sharon Yohn and younger brother, Charles Zumwalt (Erma). Gary leaves behind Martha, his wife of 52 years and three children, Rosa Moulton (John) of Illinois, Kelly True (Ronda) of Chesterfield and Stacey Pulver (Donnie) of Dinwiddie. He also leaves three grandchildren, Alexis Moulton, Wayne Pulver and Ciara Pulver. In his boyhood home of Hannibal, MO, he leaves his older brother, John True (Millie), his brother, Don Gough (Martha), his aunt, Virginia "Aunt Ginny" Fohey and numerous nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved. In North Carolina, he leaves his younger sister, Donna Carter Murphy and his two nieces whom he dearly loved.

The family will be receiving friends from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia, with military honors at 4:15 p.m. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 7 to July 8, 2019
