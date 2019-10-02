|
Gayle Lee Beville, 88, of Colonial Heights, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. CW4 Beville was born in Petersburg on November 1, 1930, to the late Frank and Essie Beville. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jeremy Parker. CW4 Beville served his country for 42 years in the National Guard, United States Army, and Reserves. He was a member of Second Chance Baptist Church where he served on the board of Deacons. He was also a member of American Legion Post 284, Colonial Heights Optimist Club, Pogo Club of Petersburg, Colonial Heights Republican Party, and Colonial Heights Moose Lodge.
CW4 Beville is survived by his wife, Rose Marie Beville; children, Anita Parker (Jeff), David Beville (Cheryl), Susan Gattis (Dale), and Donna Cole (Mike); grandchildren, Rebekah Galyen (Matt), Joshua Parker (Jenna), Stephanie Smith (Ben), Shawn Parker, Cameron Parker, Jennifer Scudder (Ben), Chris Beville (Elizabeth), Amanda Cole, Justin Beville (Amanda), Ashley Cole, and Aleesha Cole; great-grandchildren, Ava, Austin, Adalyn, Luke, Jackson, Wyatt, Allison, Carson; and special friends, Bunice Johnson, Pat and Shelby Jarvis, Trish and Gary MacDougall, and Carmen and David Fleet.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, with Rev. David Prather and Rev. Justin Beville officiating. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park, S. Prince George. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
