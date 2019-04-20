|
Gaynell Hatchell Turner, 81, of Hopewell, VA, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born in Hopewell, VA, she was the daughter of the late M.J. and Mabel Brooks Hatchell, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Joel C. Turner. Mrs. Turner attended Wesley United Methodist Church in Hopewell. She is survived by her children, Christopher "Scott" Turner (Suellen), Vickie Turner (Scott) and Jeffery T. Turner (Amber); grandchildren, Kristen Turner, Michael Whitley (Kayleigh), Brandon Turner (Shyann), Amanda Whitley, Kenden Turner and Jaycee Turner; and a great-granddaughter to be, Briella Turner. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Hopewell, with the Rev. Jacob Sahms officiating. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, VA. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or to the in memory of Gaynell Turner. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019