GENE C. EDMONDS



On Thursday, May 23, 2019, Gene Carey Edmonds passed away peacefully at home. A native son of the City of Hopewell, he was born to the late Herman T. Edmonds and Nettie (Threatt) Edmonds on July 3, 1946. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his sisters June Edmonds and Vera Edmonds and brother James "Jimmy" Edmonds.



After graduation from Carter G. Woodson High School, Gene served honorably in the United States Navy until 1969. Following his military service, he worked as a dedicated employee of Hopewell Public Schools for nearly three decades until his retirement in 2008.



Gene enjoyed singing in the choir at Friendship Baptist Church until his health declined. A lover of westerns, soulful music and a faithful fan of the Dallas Cowboys. In his spare time, a crossword or jigsaw puzzle was not far from hand.



Gene C. Edmonds is survived by his dedicated wife of 31 years, Wanda C. Edmonds; his three children, Dennis Hargraves, Juanita Brown (Calvin) and Jonathan Edmonds (Jessica); grandchildren, Sheree Reid, Darius Reid, Delvona Fuller, Devon Fuller, Destiny Fuller, Kanden Edmonds, Skylyn Edmonds and Mason Edmonds. Leaving behind his devoted siblings, Herman T. Edmonds Jr., Barbara Sykes (James deceased), Brenda Collins (Clifton), Robin Edmonds and Bonita Hatfield; sisters-in-law, Gloria Turner, Constance Brookins and brother-in-law, George Carr Jr. Also left to mourn his passing, the patriarch of the Edmonds family, his uncle Campbell Ray Edmonds, along with a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.



Funeral services for Gene C. Edmonds will be held at Bland and Tucker Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Road, Hopewell, VA 23860, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Family is asked to assemble at 12:00 p.m. the day of the service at 1824 Freeman Street, Hopewell, VA 23860. Interment will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the , amp.cancer.org, in honor of his memory.



The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the kind and committed staff at the Virginia Cancer Institute in Petersburg, VA, and Encompass Home Health and Hospice who cared for our loved one during his illness. Published in The Progress-Index from May 29 to May 30, 2019