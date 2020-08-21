1/1
REV. GENE C. TATUM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GENE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Gene C. Tatum, 73, of Amelia, VA, died August 19, 2020. He was a native of Dinwiddie County, the only son of the late James F. and Cecil Chappell Tatum. He entered the ministry at the age of 20. Appointments served include Surry, Associate at Washington Street Petersburg, Cartersville, Burkeville, Waverly, Amelia, Woods, and Ocran. During his 16 years at Ocran, the plans for the new church were developed and the church was built and paid for. When he retired in 2009, he had served 42.75 years in the ministry. In retirement, he served the West Dinwiddie Charge for 3½ years and then filled in for ministers when needed as long as his health allowed. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 24 years, Mary Nell Blanton Tatum of Amelia and a cousin, who was like a brother, Thomas W. "Tom" Chappell of Dinwiddie. A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park with The Rev. Tim Beck officiating. Covid-19 safety guidelines will be strictly adhered to and those in attendance are expected to wear a mask. Flowers are welcome or contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Contributions should be sent to LLS Virginia, P.O. Box 22475, New York, NY 10087. Services are by Williams Funeral Home & Crematory of Lawrenceville, VA. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Southlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved