Genevieve McCloskey Ramey, 80, of Colonial Heights, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at home surrounded by her daughters.
She was born September 26, 1939 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Frank and Mary Louise McCloskey. Mrs. Ramey resided in Newport News, Virginia, graduating from St. Vincent de Paul High School (now Peninsula Catholic) in 1957. She also graduated from Mary Immaculate Hospital School of Nursing in 1960. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Ennis William Ramey; son, Mark W. Ramey; sister, Mary Frances Farris; and brother, Edwin J. McCloskey.
She is survived by her daughters, Theresa Ramey Grizzle & husband, David, of Matoaca and Anmarie Ramey Pierce & husband, Jeff, of Colonial Heights; nine grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held at 7:00 pm, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 17111 Jefferson Davis Highway, Colonial Heights, Virginia. Family visitation will begin an hour before the service and a reception hosted by the Catholic Daughters will take place in Condon Hall immediately following mass. A private burial will be held at a later date at St. Ann's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pregnancy Support Center of the Tri-Cities, 700 Sycamore Street, Suite 12, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, or to Fisher House (137F), 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, Virginia 23249.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019