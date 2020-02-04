|
Geoff David Malgee, 34, of Prince George, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was born in Hopewell, Virginia, on April 18, 1985, and grew up in Colonial Heights. Geoff was a member of The Village Church, Midlothian. He graduated from Virginia Tech in 2007 and was the Marketing Coordinator at VSP Technologies, Inc. Geoff loved his Lord, Jesus Christ, and served Him as a missionary for Cru in Australia from 2007 to 2009. He had a passion for music and shared his talent by playing guitar in his church praise band. He cherished his girls and was the best father and husband they could have asked for. He will be greatly missed by all of those who had the honor and pleasure of knowing him. Geoff was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, William E. Mason; and paternal grandparents, George and Edith Malgee. He is survived by his loving wife, Erika Malgee; daughters, Olivia and Naomi Malgee; parents, David and Sherri Malgee; sister, Shelly Malgee; and many other family members, especially the Tipton, Shriver, and Johnson families. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Village Church, 233 N. Courthouse Road, N. Chesterfield, Virginia 23236, with Pastor Steve Gentry officiating. The family will receive friends at the church an hour prior to the service, beginning at 12:30 p.m. Interment will remain private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Voice of the Martyrs (persecution.com). Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020