Service for Mr. George A. Grundy Sr. will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Gillfield Baptist Church, 209 Perry Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. George W.C. Lyons Jr., pastor, eulogist. The interment will be private.
A wake will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, at Gillfield Baptist Church, 209 Perry Street, Petersburg, VA, where the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. will conduct the Alpha Omega Service.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on July 11, 2019