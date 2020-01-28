|
MAJ George Crider Grutchfield, USAF (Ret.), age 85, of Petersburg, VA, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. Born in Richmond, VA, he was the son of the late Harold B. and Blanche Crider Grutchfield, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Jane White Grutchfield; brother, Harold Grutchfield; and son-in-law, John T. Skinner, Jr. MAJ Grutchfield attended Hargrave Academy and Georgia Tech before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. He retired after 20 years as a Navigator, serving with SAC (Strategic Air Command.) He was an avid ham radio operator and loved spending time at Lake Gaston. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Karen G. and Marvin Bourne; grandson, John T. Skinner (Nicole Musnicki); brother, Walter Grutchfield; sister, Jane Groenier, several nieces and nephews; and devoted friends, Jean Newcomb and Lillian Dennis. A graveside funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or Southside Virginia Emergency Crew, P.O. Box 574, Petersburg, VA 23804. Services by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020