Funeral services for Mr. George Curley Jr., who entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Arlington, VA, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home., Rev. Antonel Myler Sr., officiating.
Public viewing will be on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 12-8 p.m. at the Petersburg Chapel.
Family visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 10 a.m. to the hour of service in the Petersburg location.
Burial will take place at the Curly Family Cemetery in Stony Creek, VA.
Funeral Services have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803 (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on July 21, 2019