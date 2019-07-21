The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
GEORGE CURLEY
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
GEORGE CURLEY JR.


1944 - 2019
GEORGE CURLEY JR. Obituary
Funeral services for Mr. George Curley Jr., who entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Arlington, VA, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home., Rev. Antonel Myler Sr., officiating.

Public viewing will be on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 12-8 p.m. at the Petersburg Chapel.

Family visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 10 a.m. to the hour of service in the Petersburg location.

Burial will take place at the Curly Family Cemetery in Stony Creek, VA.

Funeral Services have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803 (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on July 21, 2019
