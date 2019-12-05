|
|
On Sunday, December 1, 2019, Mr. George E. Batts, 74, affectionately known as ""Eddie"" of South Chesterfield, VA, entered into eternal rest.
Eddie was born November 6, 1945, to the late Dorothy L. Haskins and William McKinley Batts, Sr. Eddie was baptized at Faith and Hope Temple Church of God in Christ, Petersburg, VA. Eddie had numerous jobs during the years, 22 years with Defense Supply Center Richmond (Bellwood); during his retirement years he enjoyed being with his family and friends, he was known as giving out nicknames and joking around. Eddie definitely thought he was a professional pool player with his favorite cue stick. Then he decided it was time to get back to the working world. He was a dedicated employee at Sabra Dipping Company for 9 years. Eddie was an avid fan of the New England Patriots.
Eddie was preceded in death by his siblings, Ladeva Harper, Lucy ""Tina"" Jennings, Jacqueline Woods and Larry Batts; aunts, Marjorie Thompson and Frances Graves; uncles, Harold Belle and Thomas Belle; mother-in-law, Mary E. Brooks; brothers-in-law, Albert Harper, Alton Jennings and Harold Lee Brooks; a sister-in-law, Linda Brooks.
Eddie leaves to cherish his memory: a loving and devoted wife of 41 years, Cecelia ""Kee Kee"" Batts of South Chesterfield, VA; devoted children, Nedra Ridley (Gary) of Chester, VA, and Nikita Brooks (Beno) of South Chesterfield, VA; grandsons, Quenelle Moore of Chester, VA, and Emanuell Wilson of South Chesterfield, VA; sisters, Barbara A. Andrews of South Chesterfield, VA, Consuella Jackson and Denise Curry, both Gadsden, AL; brothers, William ""Kenny"" Batts, Jr. of Petersburg, VA, and Reginald Jackson of Gadsden, AL; a uncle, Frank O. Belle (Patricia) of Petersburg, VA; sisters-in-law, Patricia Jones (Earl) and Laura Brooks both of Petersburg VA ; brothers-in-law, Charles Brooks (Debra) of Chester, VA, and John Brooks (Vanessa) of Ettrick, VA; devoted friends, Otha ""Delo"" Walker, Terrance Smith, Harvey J. Johnson, Jerome Jones, Larry ""Los"" Thomas, James Fowlkes, James ""HoHo"" Washington, Mr. & Mrs. Roger Pegram and family; very devoted nieces, Cheryl Batts, Bianca Johnson (Troy) and Melissa Sydnor; a very devoted nephew, John ""Junnie"" Blowe; a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, Sr., Pastor. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019