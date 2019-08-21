|
|
Mr. George E. Elder, Jr. of 1934 Walton Street, Petersburg, VA, (formerly of Carter Street, Petersburg, VA), departed this life on August 12, 2019, in Columbia Maryland with his loving and devoted wife by his side. He was born on February 10, 1947, to the late George Everette Elder, Sr. and Naomi G. Glass. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Elder.
George attended Petersburg Public Schools. He graduated and received his Bachelor's degree from Virginia State College (University). George served as a Jet Mechanic in the United States Air Force. After serving in the military he was employed and retired from DuPont after 36 years of service.
He was very family oriented and love spending time with his grandchildren. He loved traveling and being the camera man during every event or vacation. He will truly be missed by all who know and love him.
George leaves precious memories to his wife, Shirldean Elder; children, George Everette Elder III (Bugg) of Petersburg, VA, Jewel Q. Elder of Columbia MD, and Jermaine Wright Petersburg, VA; grandchildren, Quinette Elder and Anthony Elder, both Columbia, MD, Ashia Elder of Hampton, VA, Courtenay Elder of Indianapolis IN, Shaniya Elder and Sade Briggs, both Petersburg VA; great grandchildren, Markell Elder and Taliyah Elder, both of Columbia MD, Journey Elder of Indianapolis IN; sisters, Naomi D. Elder (Carl) of Washington DC, and Phyllis Davis of Kissimmee, FL; sisters-in-law, Barbara Elder of Stony Creek, VA, Barbara Brown of South Chesterfield, VA, and Hazel Williams of Petersburg,VA; brother-in-law, James Vaughan of Petersburg, VA; nieces, devoted Nikki Elder Gwaltney (Brian) of Columbia MD, and Agatha Johnson (Bert) of Maryland; nephews, Ronnie J. Elder (Davida) of Stony Creek, VA, Curtis Jefferson (Jackie) of Prince George, VA, Orlando Davis and Carroll Davis (Lonnice), both of Maryland; a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1021 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Lamont A. Hobbs, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
The family will assemble 12:00 noon the day of the service and will also receive friends at 7441 Cross Point Lane, Prince George, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019