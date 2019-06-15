|
George Edward Janeka, age 69, of Prince George, VA, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. George is survived by Janet, his wife of 39 years; sons, Dustin (Mary) and Brandon (Jessie); grandchildren, Alyssa, Alexis, Chloe, Georgia, John and Amos; sisters, Jeanne Janeka and Jeanette Payne; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, family and friends. George was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ellen Janeka and brother, Frankie Janeka. George was loved by all and will be deeply missed. There will be a service held on Monday, June 16, 2019, at City Point Restoration Church of God at 5:00 p.m., with a visitation an hour before at 4:00 p.m. The family invites friends and family to a time of fellowship and food to follow the services for those who wish to visit with the family. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to City Point Restoration Church of God at 2300 Bluefield St, Hopewell, VA 23860. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 15 to June 16, 2019