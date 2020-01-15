|
Deacon George Ernest Werts, Sr. went to his eternal rest on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born in Newberry, South Carolina on April 22, 1931, to the late Johnnie Willie Werts and Eula B. Werts. He was preceded in death by four sisters, Katie Werts, Nora Simpson, Ruby Burton and Willie Mae Werts.
Deacon Werts was educated in Newberry, South Carolina School System. He was an active member of Mount Olivet Baptist Church for over 50 years, where he served on the MOBC Deacons Ministry and Media Ministry. He previously served on the Intercessory Prayer and Prison Ministries. He was always willing to engage in a conversation and was known as a "Prayer Warrior".
Deacon Werts enlisted in the U.S. Air Force following school. He served in both the Korean and Vietnam War. He was a Brother of the Constellation Lodge #3 in Clinton, South Carolina. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign War Lodge. He retired from the United States Air Force as a Staff Sergeant after 20 years of service. He also retired from the United States Postal Service after 29 years of service. He was an active member of the Citizen's Band Radio Community (known as Black Judge) and the Tri-Cities Prayer Vigil Ministry.
Deacon Werts leaves to cherish his memory: his devoted wife, Gladys Hickman Werts; four daughters, Schela Ann Enyard of Macon, Missouri, Jewel B. Werts of Chesterfield, Virginia, Sharolyn Gay Harkley of Raleigh, North Carolina and Cecily L. Hickman of Richmond, Virginia; two sons, James Darren Harkley (Gelinda) of Raleigh, North Carolina and George E. Werts, Jr. (Tiffany); fourteen grandchildren; Kristen and Felton Enyard, Jahmar, Tajahleia and Diamond Werts, Y'Carra and Nebrid'ga Harkley, Reid Bolden, Nelena Gregory, Ja'Mais, Jayla and Jayvian (Toots) Werts, Brittany Stovall and Kieland Fontenot; eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson; one sister, Mary Helen Werts of Columbia, South Carolina; a host of nieces (one devoted, Wendy Robinson Vaughn), nephews (one devoted, Samuel Robinson III), cousins and friends.
We will continue to praise and thank God for this Intercessor Deacon George E. Werts, Sr.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Wesley K. McLaughlin, Pastor, eulogist. The interment will be held Virginia Veterans Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 P.M. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the funeral establishment.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Uniquely Chosen Ministries in memory of Deacon George E. Werts, Sr.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020