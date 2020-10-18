1/1
GEORGE F ROBERTSON
George Franklin Robertson, 94 of Sutherland, donned his Navy uniform, set sail heavenward, crossed the bar, and met his savior face to face on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was predeceased by his first wife of 55 years, Geneva Daniel; his parents Algie and Bertha Robertson; his sisters Minnie and Winnie; and brothers John and Howard.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Betty Anne (who was his high school sweetheart); his stepchildren Vickie Onley (Jim), Frank Williams (Christine); his step grandchildren Dana Onley (Brandon), Jeremy Williams (Aimee), Pamela Lane (Matthew); and great grandsons Shep Williams and Landon Lane. George loved those little boys. He is also survived by his sisters, Jean Williamson, Lucy Waterhouse, and brother Robert; special nephews Larry Williamson, Donald Williamson; special niece Patricia Spadaccia; and many other nieces and nephews.
George and his best friend, Joe Marshall, left Blackstone High School at the end of their junior year to join the U. S. Navy during WWII. George served his country aboard the S.S. Walter S. Gorka for three years. After the war, they both returned to school and finished their senior year. George and Joe remained best friends for life. During his life he was blessed with another very best friend, Charles Fleming and his wife Charlotte. They were so close Charlotte and Betty always said they were joined at the hip. Charles passed away in 2018, but Charlotte remained a close friend. George was also blessed with a devoted friend, Sally Lloyd, who was loved as family and was indispensable. He will be missed by all.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday October 19, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park, 18599 Hwy 1, North LaCrosse, VA. George's remains will rest from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020 at The Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Va, 23834. In lieu flowers, the family asks donations to be made to Ocran United Methodist Church Choir, 20221 Cox Road, Sutherland, VA 23885. Condolences may be registered at ealvinsmall.com

Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Service
01:00 - 04:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
OCT
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Crestview Memorial Park
