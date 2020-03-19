|
Mr. George Gary Myrick, affectionately known as "Dumane," suddenly passed away March 12, 2020, at his residence on Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA.
George was employed at the Green Lantern in Petersburg, VA. He was well-known in the Heights (Petersburg).
He was preceded in death by the late Elizabeth Virginia Myrick and George Curley. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Myrick.
George leaves to cherish his memories: two daughters, Tanya Foreman (Feazel), and Tamara Foreman, both of Petersburg; five grandchildren, T'yanna Bailey, Tyheim Love, Taylor Foreman, Tory Gholson and Treasure Gholson; one brother, Dozier Myrick (Mildred) of Petersburg; two sisters, devoted Ernestine Myrick and Cheryl Myrick, both of Petersburg; nieces, Charlotte Myrick and Cynthia Matthews (James), both of Fredericksburg, Fatimah Massenburg (Alzona) of North Carolina, Khadija Myrick (Daniel) of Henrico, and Tamika Brown (Ember); nephews, Kenneth Myrick, Marcus Myrick and Dewayne Myrick; great nephews, Tariq and Mekhi; devoted friends/cousins, Seth Myrick, Michael Davis, Irene James, Mr. Butts; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Lamont A. Hobbs, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020