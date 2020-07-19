1/
GEORGE K LEE
{ "" }
MSG George K. Lee, departed this life surrounded by his loved ones on July 16, 2020. He was baptized and accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at a young age. Lee was originally from Alabama but grew up in Baltimore, Maryland.
Lee retired from the U.S. Army with 29 years of service and Virginia Department of Corrections with 14 years of service.
Lee was a family man and enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, stylish clothes (especially hats), and watching the Baltimore Ravens Football Team.
He was the son of the late Minnie Lee Myrick. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Ruth Walker Lee of 32 years; brother Essie Lee of Baltimore, MD; two Sons, Reginald Lee (Kim) of S. Chesterfield, Robert Jefferson (Donna) of Stewart, FL.; six daughters, Katrina Wright, Sylvia Logan of Henrico, VA., Angela Walden, Ruby Jefferson of Petersburg, VA., Robin Gaines (John) of N. Chesterfield, and Avis Jones (Letaz) of Fuqua Varina, NC.; eighteen grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The Family would like to thank Heartland Hospice, his caregivers R.N. Ginnie, and CNA Janelle for all of their support. Also, the family would like to thank Dr. Thien and Dr. Sakermara for their years of care.
A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 10 to 8 p.m. at the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, Petersburg Chapel. A private service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Amelia Veterans Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803 (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Viewing
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
JUL
22
Service
11:00 AM
Amelia Veterans Cemetery
3 entries
July 18, 2020
Praying for the entire family's comfort.
Avis & Letaz Jones
Family
July 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Willa Atkins
Family
July 17, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
William & Dorothy Walker
Family
