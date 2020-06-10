GEORGE KRIKOR MISSAK
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GEORGE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Krikor Missak, 60, of Colonial Heights passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born in Kuwait on September 6, 1959, to the late Krikor Missak and Hannah Manasseh. He was preceded in death by his mother and father and brother, Elias Missak. He is survived by his children, Jonathan Livesay, Nicole Missak-Amidei, Joseph Missak, Jacob Missak, Alex Carroll and Michael Carroll; grandchildren, Braden Livesay, Dalen Livesay, Avery Livesay, Makenzie Carroll, Maddlyn Carroll and Michelle Amidei; brother, Tony Missak; sisters, Samia Missak, Nadia Missak, Frida Missak and Laila Missak; and many other loving family members and friends. Mr. Missak was an entrepreneur who loved interacting with people. He also enjoyed cooking, but more than anything he enjoyed the time he spent with his family. He loved his children and was a devoted father and grandfather. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Road, Chester, Virginia 23834. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved