George Krikor Missak, 60, of Colonial Heights passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born in Kuwait on September 6, 1959, to the late Krikor Missak and Hannah Manasseh. He was preceded in death by his mother and father and brother, Elias Missak. He is survived by his children, Jonathan Livesay, Nicole Missak-Amidei, Joseph Missak, Jacob Missak, Alex Carroll and Michael Carroll; grandchildren, Braden Livesay, Dalen Livesay, Avery Livesay, Makenzie Carroll, Maddlyn Carroll and Michelle Amidei; brother, Tony Missak; sisters, Samia Missak, Nadia Missak, Frida Missak and Laila Missak; and many other loving family members and friends. Mr. Missak was an entrepreneur who loved interacting with people. He also enjoyed cooking, but more than anything he enjoyed the time he spent with his family. He loved his children and was a devoted father and grandfather. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Road, Chester, Virginia 23834. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.