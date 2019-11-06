|
George L. Fauntleroy, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the prime of his life of 40 years. He began his life on November 24, 1978, in Petersburg, VA, born to George L. Fauntleroy, Sr. and Louise Blount Fauntleroy. George Jr. received his formal education in the Surry County School District graduating from Surry County High School in 1996. He graduated cum laude in 2000 from Norfolk State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Early Childhood Education/English. G J, as he was fondly called growing up, loved people. George Jr. loved ministering to younger children and trying to advise them to be the best they could be. He worked faithfully as a Virginia State Board Certified Therapeutic Mentor for the Hampton and Newport News Community Services Board mentoring many at risk boys in the Hampton and Newport News areas.
George Jr. and his family were members of the Unity Tabernacle Church in Surry County.
He is survived by his father, George Sr. mother, Louise, and his devoted wife of 16 years, Denisha, one daughter, Jasmin and one son, George III, mother in law, Benita Payne, father in law, William Emerson, extended in laws Karen and Ronald Smiley, and Lydell Payne, Sr., God brother, William "Boo" Miller, III, best friend Rick Armstead, a number of brother and sister in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11am Thursday November 7, 2019, at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church 5783 Colonial Trail, Surry VA 23883. Viewing will be held Wednesday from 4-7 pm with a wake service from 6-7pm at Mount Nebo. For more information please visit www.shiversfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019