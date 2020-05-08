|
|
On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, God in his infinite wisdom called home his child and our loved one, Mr. George Linwood Jackson III. Affectionally know to everyone as "Boston George." He was preceded in death by his daughter, Gabriell Jackson; his father, George Linwood Jackson Jr.; and his brother, Kendrick Mallory Sr.
George was educated in the Petersburg public school system where he excelled in auto mechanics. He was employed at Integrity Staffing in Chester, VA. He loved working on cars and admired every Chevy made vehicle that he saw. George was also the "go-to man" for the installation of radio and car speaker sound systems, he will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Left here to cherish his sweet memory is his mother, Mrs. Brenda Bailey (Mack); along with his wife, Shanece Jackson; children: Jaquan Jackson, Jordan Boykins, Te'Jon Surley, and Jamier Jackson. Bonus children: Sorigan Vaughan, Lizairah Wilburn, and Treasure Bragg. His sisters: Latisha Prather-EL (William), Pamela Mallory (Biggs), and Brittney Blowe. His aunts: Alice Parham (Larry), Carol Sparks (Dwayne), Barbara Mallory, Lillian Mallory, Erma Wyatt (Keith), Shelia Forbes (James), Janet Jones (Rodney), Tracey Trisvan, Estelle Jackson and Lavern Jackson. Uncles: Lewis Mallory (Roslyn), Channing Mallory Jr., Douglas Hall, and James Jackson. Nieces, Brionna Mallory, Destiny Blowe, and Journey Jennings. Nephews: Trequan Foxx, Raekwon Foxx, Dionte Stevens, and Kendrick Mallory Jr. Devoted cousins and friends: Martaz, Jarvis, CJ, Nuk, Anthony Simms, Tequan Rhodes, Rico, Dion Malone, Edward Foxx, and Mario Brown. Loving and devoted aunt: Shelia Forbes; along with many family members and friends, too numerous to name.
A private celebration of his life will take place Saturday, May 9, 2020, in the chapel of Joseph M. Johnson Funeral Home at 3 pm. Pastor Alexander Williams will officiate. Interment will follow at the Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Public viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10 am to 8 pm.
Condolences and letters may be sent to his mother, Mrs. Brenda Bailey, 926 Gustavo Ln., Petersburg, VA 23805.
After funeral services are concluded, family and friends will host a virtual gathering, Skyped from the home of his mother and stepfather to celebrate what would have been Georges' 34th birthday.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Petersburg chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St. Petersburg, VA (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on May 8, 2020