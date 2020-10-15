Mr. George P. Blanding, 79, of Prince George, VA, entered eternal rest and peace on October 12, 2020. Mr. Blanding was surrounded by his devoted and loving sister, Lillie Johnson.
Mr. George Blanding was born on June 23, 1941 in Scotland Neck, North Carolina. He is predeceased in death by his parents, Mr. Dennis Blanding Sr. and Mrs. Lillie A. Blanding; three brothers, Nathaniel, Chester, and Rev. Dennis, Jr.; four sisters, Ms. Arlene Boyd, Jennie Bell Blanding, Willie Armstrong, Annie Mae Sykes, and Dorthy Moore; and by his long life sweetheart, Ms. Margarite West-Bey.
He was a father figure to Ms. Margarite West-Bey's three sons. He devoted his life to Christ at an early age and attended the family's church, Powell Creek Baptist Church in Prince George, VA. He was affectionally known by family as Prama. He gave family members nicknames, all cherished and never to be forgotten.
George began his professional career at OK Tires, and remained employed for over 50 years. He was known as the OK Tire Man. During his tenure, he never missed one day of work. Those that worked with him admired his unwavering leadership and tireless work ethic. Even during his last days, he literally continued to work. Charlie, the prior owner of Ok Tires, was a close and devoted confidant. They were not just co-workers, and they had a fond admiration for each other; A relationship of trust and respect. George was educated in Prince George County. He loved music and enjoyed life. Herbert, being the baby brother, assumed the role as the big brother and family patriarch.
He leaves to cherish his fond memories: a loving sister, Ms. Lillie M. Johnson (James); a brother, Herbert E. Blanding (Joyce); and a host of nieces and nephews; one devoted niece, Karen Johnson-Hunter; and a devoted nephew, Larry Blanding. George was also a father figure to his niece, Juanita Jackson of Washington, D.C. He will be missed by family and friends. "For to me, to live is Christ, and to die is again." Philippians 1:21.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Mount Sinai Community Cemetery, 4745 Mt. Sinai Rd, Prince George, VA. Family and friends will assemble at 10:30 a.m., on the day of service. Please follow the state CDC guidelines and social distancing.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the professional staff of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-7841. Rev. Robert L. Bullock, Sr, Funeral Director. www.blandfuneralhomes.com.