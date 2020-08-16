Retired Army Sergeant, George Thomas Hunt, lovingly known as "G.T.," died August 9, 2020, at his home in Fayetteville, N.C.

Sgt. George Hunt was born August 29, 1946, in Dinwiddie County, Petersburg, Va. to Ida and William Johnson.

Sgt. George Hunt began his military service in the U.S. Army in 1966, completing two tours in The Vietnam War as a helicopter mechanic. He also saw action in the invasion of Panama and Grenada. He spent most of his career at Fort Bragg, N.C. and in Hanau, Germany. He retired from the U.S. Army after serving our country for 20 years and then retired from the Army Air Force Exchange Service.

Once he returned to The States, he devoted the majority of his time and energy to his family. His life would seem too short to many, but those who were touched by him understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. His direct demeanor, quick wit and forthrightness brought so much joy to the family. He was a stern father figure to his children and children's friends. He was respected and loved by all… but a pushover with his grandkids.

Sgt. George Hunt is survived by his four siblings: Denice Green, Regina Parker, Wilma Williams and William Johnson Sr.; his four children, Darrin Hunt (Eric) of Atlanta, Ga., Dwayne Hunt, Tangi Smith (Rick) and Brandi McCrimmon (Marcus), all of Fayetteville, N.C.; his former wife, Mildred Wilson, 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Ruth Hunt; and his mother, Ida Johnson of Norfolk, Va.

