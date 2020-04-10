Home

George William Rutledge II "Bill," 67, of South Chesterfield passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Joanne Smith Rutledge; son, Ethan Rutledge (Amanda); sister, Debbie Wright (Bill); brother, Chris Lampman (Tammy); special aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; and numerous other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Rutledge and June Lampman (Fred). Bill served the community for almost 40 years in the real estate industry. He loved the water and enjoyed fishing. A private graveside will be held at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
