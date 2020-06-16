GEORGE WILLIAMS III
Mr. George Williams III affectionately known as "G.G.", of Fort Myers, Florida, son of the late George Williams, Jr. passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 in Naples, Florida.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

Obituary courtesy of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
