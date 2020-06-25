Georgette "Georgia" Kehayas Hargrave, 95 of Hopewell passed away on March 19, 2020.
She was preceded in death by parents, Christo and Katina Kehayas; husband, William M. Hargrave; oldest son, William M. Hargrave, III., sisters, Zoe K. Asad and Anastasia Kehayas.
Georgia was baptized in the Greek Orthodox Church and would see her father's name placed in the Cornerstone of the Greek Ahepa Hall. As a teenager, she worked at The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell, VA. She attended the New York World's Fair in 1937.
Georgia graduated from Hopewell High School with honors in music and art in 1941. She supported the WWII effort by folding and cutting parachute material at Tubiz Industrial. She was instrumental in helping grow her father's family business, The Virginia Meat Company of Hopewell, VA.
She then married US Navy veteran, William Mayo Hargrave, Jr. of Burrowsville, VA in 1946. Her two sons, Billy and Chris, would be born in Hopewell, VA in 1947 and 1949. She and William were extremely devoted to their two sons!
She would help work on the family's # 18 Ford Race Car in 1949-51 that they fielded as far away as Wilson, NC with help from family friend, late NASCAR champion Joe Weatherly, of Norfolk, VA.
In her spare time, she loved to garden, sew, watch NASCAR races, and repair broken household items. She enjoyed studying Native American, Civil War, European Histories. She had a musical talent and could play several string and keyboard instruments but enjoyed the harmonica!
Forethought and preparation were her values as she was taught by her father and mother at an early age and noted: "You can do anything if you put your mind to it!" Georgia lived through 16 presidents, the Depression, 5 wars, and several hurricanes.
Georgia settled into a life of solitude her last 45 years after the loss of her oldest son and husband. She would continue enjoying her art, music, maintaining her home while enjoying her family and friends.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her son, and caregiver for 50 years Chris Hargrave, Sr. and wife, Sharon of Prince George, VA; grandson and great-granddaughter, Chris Hargrave Jr. and Olivia Grace Hargrave of Richmond, VA; granddaughter, Courtney Blake Hargrave Boyette and husband, Justin of Wilson, NC; special nieces, Katina Goodwin and her son, Christian, and Christina Callis and her husband, Duck; extended family, Buddy and Pat Morris, Harry and Susan Marrow, Nancy H. Bolio; special friends, Cassandra Ward, Cleo Calos, and Patricia Killik; distant relatives: nephews, Chuck Fagen and his wife, Marsha and their son Grant of Dallas Center, Iowa, David Hargrave and wife, Mary of Pensacola FL., and Westley Hargrave of Bonifay, FL; niece, Carol Hargrave McKenzy of Pensacola, FL.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Gohan Abbasi, the staff at Colonial Heights Healthcare and Kindred Hospice for their wonderful service at time of need. As well as a special Thank You to all for the many cards, thoughts and prayers we received in memory of Georgia.
A private family service will be held at Blandford Cemetery on Fri. June 26, 2020.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
She was preceded in death by parents, Christo and Katina Kehayas; husband, William M. Hargrave; oldest son, William M. Hargrave, III., sisters, Zoe K. Asad and Anastasia Kehayas.
Georgia was baptized in the Greek Orthodox Church and would see her father's name placed in the Cornerstone of the Greek Ahepa Hall. As a teenager, she worked at The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell, VA. She attended the New York World's Fair in 1937.
Georgia graduated from Hopewell High School with honors in music and art in 1941. She supported the WWII effort by folding and cutting parachute material at Tubiz Industrial. She was instrumental in helping grow her father's family business, The Virginia Meat Company of Hopewell, VA.
She then married US Navy veteran, William Mayo Hargrave, Jr. of Burrowsville, VA in 1946. Her two sons, Billy and Chris, would be born in Hopewell, VA in 1947 and 1949. She and William were extremely devoted to their two sons!
She would help work on the family's # 18 Ford Race Car in 1949-51 that they fielded as far away as Wilson, NC with help from family friend, late NASCAR champion Joe Weatherly, of Norfolk, VA.
In her spare time, she loved to garden, sew, watch NASCAR races, and repair broken household items. She enjoyed studying Native American, Civil War, European Histories. She had a musical talent and could play several string and keyboard instruments but enjoyed the harmonica!
Forethought and preparation were her values as she was taught by her father and mother at an early age and noted: "You can do anything if you put your mind to it!" Georgia lived through 16 presidents, the Depression, 5 wars, and several hurricanes.
Georgia settled into a life of solitude her last 45 years after the loss of her oldest son and husband. She would continue enjoying her art, music, maintaining her home while enjoying her family and friends.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her son, and caregiver for 50 years Chris Hargrave, Sr. and wife, Sharon of Prince George, VA; grandson and great-granddaughter, Chris Hargrave Jr. and Olivia Grace Hargrave of Richmond, VA; granddaughter, Courtney Blake Hargrave Boyette and husband, Justin of Wilson, NC; special nieces, Katina Goodwin and her son, Christian, and Christina Callis and her husband, Duck; extended family, Buddy and Pat Morris, Harry and Susan Marrow, Nancy H. Bolio; special friends, Cassandra Ward, Cleo Calos, and Patricia Killik; distant relatives: nephews, Chuck Fagen and his wife, Marsha and their son Grant of Dallas Center, Iowa, David Hargrave and wife, Mary of Pensacola FL., and Westley Hargrave of Bonifay, FL; niece, Carol Hargrave McKenzy of Pensacola, FL.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Gohan Abbasi, the staff at Colonial Heights Healthcare and Kindred Hospice for their wonderful service at time of need. As well as a special Thank You to all for the many cards, thoughts and prayers we received in memory of Georgia.
A private family service will be held at Blandford Cemetery on Fri. June 26, 2020.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.