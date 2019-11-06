|
|
Georgia "Georgie" Belle Nester Lovern - took her last breath on earth on Oct. 18, 2019. She was born to the late Irvin & Macy (Ritter) Nester in Pulaski County, Va., on July 6, 1939. She was married to the late Ronald M. Lovern for 55 years. They were both preceded in death by their son, Ronald I. Lovern in 1970. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Helen (Max)Demers, William(Lewis) Nester, Harold (Sonny)Nester, Martha (Bossy)Hoggatt; nephews, Capt. Kenneth Hoggatt, Irvin L. Nester; niece, Anita Giles; and son-in-law, Roger Brown.
Georgia was a military wife for 24 years who traveled and lived in Germany and a number of places before settling with her family in Hopewell and then Stony Creek, VA. She worked for A&P for many years and then Walmart until her retirement. She and her husband Ronnie owned The Red Bull Restaurant for 15 years. Georgia was also a beautician, a fulfilled dream of hers from high school.
She is survived by her children and grandchildren: Becky L. Stryker of Pigeon Forge, TN, (Shane R. Stryker), Rhonda J. Brown of Disputanta, VA, (Vincent Brown (Madison), Somer Brown) and Steven M. Lovern (Elizabeth) of S. Chesterfield, VA, (Steven(Ike), Austin Lovern Lucas(Tommy), Andrew (Bryanna). She had two great granddaughters, Jillian & Lorelei Stryker and their mother Christine and daughter by marriage Anita Lovern. She also leaves behind her sister Ann Dickinson, Parrott, VA, brother Estell Nester, Pulaski , VA., nieces, nephews, cousins, sister-in-laws Pat, Cissy, Jane & Kim, brother in law Marty and special friends Gary & Simone Woodford, David & Lindsey Eddins and Fredrick (Rob) Robertson, Lynn & Lisa. She will be missed by family and friends to many to list and especially by her little Yorkie "Bella".
It was Georgia's request to not have a formal funeral, she asked instead for a time of gathering of friends and family to celebrate her going home. So to honor this requests there will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, November 9th, at the Moose Lodge at 810 W. Poythress St. in Hopewell, VA from 3pm-7pm.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019