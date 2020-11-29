Gerald Bernard "Mac" MacDonald, 75, of Colonial Heights, VA passed away November 21, 2020.
He was born in Somerville, Massachusetts, the son of Paula Ruth Soles (Penney). Gerald proudly served with the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War where he met his wife of 53 years, Lu MacDonald. Gerald was a loyal member of the American Legion Post 2.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his sons Garry MacDonald (Robin), Richard MacDonald (Angela) and Joseph MacDonald; daughter, Mailoan Hale (Rob); grandchildren, Jonathan Andrews, Jaiden MacDonald, Bryce MacDonald, Charlotte and Gavin Hale.
A funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org.