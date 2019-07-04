Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
GERALD ""JERRY"" BELCHER


1938 - 2019
GERALD ""JERRY"" BELCHER Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Belcher, 80, of S. Chesterfield, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was born on June 6, 1938, to the late Ralph and Sarah Belcher and was the owner of G&E Construction. He loved to fish and to play poker, but above all he cherished the time he spent with his family. Mr. Belcher was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Belcher, and five of his siblings. He is survived by his children, Cheryl Belcher (Garland) and Lynn Belcher; grandchildren, Dallas Higginbotham (Brandi), Britni Higginbotham, Ryan Belcher (Toria) and Jessica Belcher (Blake); great-grandchildren, Allie, Reese and August; siblings, Jean Belcher, Shirley Nislar and Niki Belcher; and his beloved dog, Sassy. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at E. Alvin Small Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Operation Smile, 6435 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23509. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 4 to July 5, 2019
