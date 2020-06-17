Gerald Clem Journey (Jerry) of Kitty Hawk, NC born in Montgomery, Alabama on January 29, 1932 and passed on June 14, 2020. He was the son of Clem and Nettie Journey. Jerry joined the Army in 1949 and served in the Korean War until 1952. After serving his country and being honorably discharged, he met the love of his life - Betty Lovell in Summertown Tennessee. They were happily married for 67 years.

Jerry worked for American General Insurance in Gallatin, Tennessee and then moved to Petersburg, Virginia where he worked at Allied Chemical. Afterwards he became a shop steward for the Teamsters. He campaigned (and won) to become Vice President of the Teamsters Union 101 from which he retired.

Never one to stay idle; Jerry and Betty Sue moved to the Outer Banks in the mid- eighties. Jerry ended up starting a small business (Cottage Maintenance and Repair) which he and his son, Timmy operated from its creation until today.

Jerry had a love for his family, fishing, and sports. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Sue Journey; his son, Randy Journey; and his brother, Bob Journey. He is survived by son, Robert Journey of Hopewell VA; daughter, Lisa Vasquez (Alfonso); and son, Timothy Journey (Tracy Banks) of Kitty Hawk, NC; as well as three grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Jerry's service will be held Saturday June 20, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Gallop Funeral Chapel in Nags Head.

