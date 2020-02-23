|
Gerald Lee McDaniel, 86, of Hopewell, VA passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Born in Hopewell, VA he was the son of the late William Otto McDaniel, Sr. and Rosa Mentlik McDaniel; and was also preceded in death by five brothers, William O. Jr., Joseph, George, John and James McDaniel. Mr. McDaniel retired from the United States Army as a Master Sergeant after 26 years of dedicated service. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Hertha McDaniel; two daughters, Debbie Cellucci (Stephen) and Trish McDaniel; a grandson, Joshua Cellucci (Natasha); two great- granddaughters, Juliet and Noelle Cellucci; a sister, Rose Mary McDaniel Aufill; a brother, Ronald L. McDaniel (Sharon); and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in memory of Gerald McDaniel. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020