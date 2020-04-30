|
|
Mr. Gerald McKinley Griffin, 63, a native of Sussex County, Virginia, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Ward T. Griffin Sr. and Sarah Gregory Griffin; his daughter, Terra Griffin Bishop; and in-laws, Sarah and John Brown and Virginia Mary Epps.
He accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal savior at an early age and became a member of the Little Mount Baptist Church, Disputanta, Virginia. He was a former member of the Deacon Ministry and served in many different organizations. Gerald loved Jesus and often expressed how he was grateful for his unconditional protection and guidance throughout his life.
While growing up in Sussex, VA, among farming, Gerald helped his family run "Ward's Place," a well-known store on Route 35 that served the local community for over fifty years. Gerald graduated from Sussex Central High School in 1975 and attended Virginia State University (VSU). Afterward, he proudly worked as a welder at Manchester Tanks for many years. Soon after, he worked at Martin's and Roses in Petersburg, VA. Among spending time with his family and friends, Gerald enjoyed gardening with his daughter, trimming hair, repairing and shining cars and trucks, listening to his favorite albums, and supporting his family and friends. Gerald will always be remembered as a supporter, detailed story-teller, and loyal friend. His family and friends will forever cherish their many shared memories.
Gerald leaves to treasure his memory, his beloved Jacqueline Diggs; daughters, Tyneshia Griffin and Alicia Diggs of Prince George, VA, and Sharetta Diggs of Alexandria, VA; grandson, Xavier Johnson of Prince George, VA; Marrietta Griffin of Stony Creek, VA; son-in-law, Tommy Bishop; siblings, Raymond (Eunice) of Ettrick, VA, Ward Jr. (Barbara) of Sussex, VA, Barbara Johnson (Louis Sr.) of Charles City, VA, Ronnie Hicks of North Carolina; nieces and nephews, Darryl Griffin (Cassandra) of Stafford, VA, Darnell Griffin of Maryland, Pamela Winfield (John Jr.) of Dinwiddie, VA, Jejuan Griffin and Brenden Griffin of Sussex, VA, Tempest Griffin of Richmond, VA, Brianna Griffin, stationed in South Korea, Timothy Johnson, and Louis Johnson Jr., Ronnie Hicks, Jr., Bridgette Hicks, and Reggie Hicks; many devoted cousins; and a host of loving friends.
Public viewing will be held Friday, May 1, 2020, from 10-8 pm, at the Petersburg Chapel of the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore St. Petersburg, VA.
A private burial will be Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Little Mount Baptist Church.
Please follow and adhere to the guidelines set for funeral services from the CDC and Commonwealth of Virginia.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020