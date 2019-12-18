|
|
Gerald "Jerry" W. Critcher, 86, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 15, 2019. He is survived by his son, Jerry Robin Critcher (Patricia); son-in-law, Don Sober; grandchildren, Jennifer Lussier (Brent), Rhiannon Rapalee, Casey Rapalee and Jeremy Critcher; great-grandchildren, Anakin and Addison Lussier. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Evelyn Critcher; daughter, Rhonda Sober; mother, Lila Critcher; sisters, Mildred Porter and Doris Schmidt.
Jerry had an overwhelming positive spirit and a nice word to say about everyone. He was part of The Lamplighter Gospel singing group and the Crater Antique Car Club. He enjoyed spending time outdoors cutting grass, feeding the fish in his pond and tinkering on old cars.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10). His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will reconvene 3 p.m. at Rowanta Church Cemetery, 16425 Old Stage Rd., Dinwiddie, VA 23841. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made through Jerry's personal memorial page at inmemof.org/jerry-critcher.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019