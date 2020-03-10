Home

GERALDINE BARBARA KIEFFER

GERALDINE BARBARA KIEFFER Obituary
Geraldine Barbara Kieffer, 74, of McKenney passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her residence. Born June 14, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Benedicto and Frances Diaz. She is survived by her loving husband, John Henry Kieffer; her children; and other family members. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes, 6616 Boydton Plank Road, N. Dinwiddie, Virginia 23803. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
