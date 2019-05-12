|
|
Geraldine Gwendolyn Wolfe, 82, of Prince George, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Louise Gibson; her loving husband, Melvin H. Wolfe Sr.; sister, Armelda Rucker. Geraldine is survived by her son, Melvin H. Wolfe Jr. and wife, Sandy; son, Tony Wolfe and wife, Sara; grandchildren, Melvin H. Wolfe III, Jenny Louise McClure and husband, Edward, Ricky Moore, Mikayla Moore and Sarina Moore; great-grandchildren, Haiden K. Wolfe, Addison N. McClure and Jacob M. McClure; brother, William Jewell Gibson; sister, Nancy Persinger; as well as numerous extended family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. To 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at City Point Restoration Church of God, 2300 Bluefield St., Hopewell, VA 23860. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the church. Interment will take place in Southlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 12 to May 13, 2019