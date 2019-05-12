Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
City Point Restoration Church of God
2300 Bluefield St.
Hopewell, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
1:00 PM
City Point Restoration Church of God
2300 Bluefield St.
Hopewell, VA
View Map
GERALDINE G. WOLFE Obituary
Geraldine Gwendolyn Wolfe, 82, of Prince George, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Louise Gibson; her loving husband, Melvin H. Wolfe Sr.; sister, Armelda Rucker. Geraldine is survived by her son, Melvin H. Wolfe Jr. and wife, Sandy; son, Tony Wolfe and wife, Sara; grandchildren, Melvin H. Wolfe III, Jenny Louise McClure and husband, Edward, Ricky Moore, Mikayla Moore and Sarina Moore; great-grandchildren, Haiden K. Wolfe, Addison N. McClure and Jacob M. McClure; brother, William Jewell Gibson; sister, Nancy Persinger; as well as numerous extended family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. To 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at City Point Restoration Church of God, 2300 Bluefield St., Hopewell, VA 23860. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the church. Interment will take place in Southlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 12 to May 13, 2019
