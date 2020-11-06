On Sunday, November 1, 2020, Mrs. Geraldine McLaughlin heard the Master say come on home you have fought a good fight you have finished the course come on home and rest. Without a sign or a good-bye, she left this world, now she is resting peacefully at the Savior's feet.
Geraldine Starke McLaughlin was born September 17, 1928 to Ethel and Willie Starke preceded her in death along with her brother, James Starke and Bunny Starke, and her sister, Vivian Frazier. The love of Geraldine's life, Earl McLaughlin and her only son, Earl Q. McLaughlin, Jr. also welcomed her into heaven as she arrived.
Gerald as she was affectionately called, leaves behind to cherish her memories: two grandchildren, Veronica Tippett (John) and Shawn McLaughlin; great grandchild, Mary Grace Tippett; daughter-in-law, Pasty Gee McLaughlin; nieces and nephews, Evonne Starke (Russell), Ronnie Starke, Kerwin Starke (Gloria), and Linda Starke all of Petersburg, VA; Sabrina Starke of Columbia, SC, Debra Frazier and Bruce Frazier both of New Jersey; and Jwanza Salih of Cincinnati, OH. Gerald was also blessed to have great niece and her family in her life, Destaney Starke McNeil (DJ), D'Shani Smith, D'Shon Starke, and Dior Barnes who took her in to live with them as her health started to decline (assisting Destaney in the day to day care Clara Batts, David Batts and Lashina Batts who loved and cared tirelessly for her every need).
Gerald loved to read the Bible every day and when her health started to fail, she wanted the Bible in the bed with her so she could touch it. She always believed and stood on the fact that the Lord will make a way somehow. Regardless of the pain or issue throughout her life Gerald never would complain.
She loved her family and because of that she cared for several of her nieces and nephews as well as she took in some of the neighborhood children and helped raise them. She was a dedicated Sugar Hill Member.
Gerald was a caregiver; a nurturer and her life exemplified her love and dedication to others. She worked at Central State Hospital and the Southside Training Center until she was 80 years old.
She was the oldest living member of her paternal side of the family. Gerald was deeply loved and well respected. She will never be forgotten. Rest on our 'Queen Bee'. May the work you've done, speak for you. We love you and you will forever have a special place in our hearts.
Services will be held 3:00 P.M., Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.