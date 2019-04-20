|
Geraldine Spratley Lanhan, 95, of Matoaca, passed away at Spring Oak Assisted Living in Petersburg on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born in Petersburg to the late John and Florence Wilson Spratley, Mrs. Lanhan was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Floyd C. Lanhan. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Bonnie Kay Lanhan Phillips. Mrs. Lanhan was a member of Matoaca Baptist Church and was a retired teacher's aide from the Chesterfield County School System. She is survived by her son-in-law, James Phillips of Richmond; grandchildren, James Brent Phillips of Petersburg, Jennifer Kay Phillips of Hopewell and Anna Kay Phillips of Richmond and great-grandchildren, Savannah and Ruth Phillips. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Matoaca Baptist Church, 6409 River Road, S. Chesterfield, Virginia, 23803, with the Reverend Donald Joyner officiating. Burial will follow in East Matoaca Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church an hour before the service on Tuesday, from 1-2 p.m. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Matoaca Baptist Church in memory of Mrs. Lanhan. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019