Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Matoaca Baptist Church
6409 River Road
S. Chesterfield,, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Matoaca Baptist Church
6409 River Road
S. Chesterfield, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALDINE LANHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALDINE SPRATLEY LANHAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GERALDINE SPRATLEY LANHAN Obituary
Geraldine Spratley Lanhan, 95, of Matoaca, passed away at Spring Oak Assisted Living in Petersburg on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born in Petersburg to the late John and Florence Wilson Spratley, Mrs. Lanhan was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Floyd C. Lanhan. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Bonnie Kay Lanhan Phillips. Mrs. Lanhan was a member of Matoaca Baptist Church and was a retired teacher's aide from the Chesterfield County School System. She is survived by her son-in-law, James Phillips of Richmond; grandchildren, James Brent Phillips of Petersburg, Jennifer Kay Phillips of Hopewell and Anna Kay Phillips of Richmond and great-grandchildren, Savannah and Ruth Phillips. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Matoaca Baptist Church, 6409 River Road, S. Chesterfield, Virginia, 23803, with the Reverend Donald Joyner officiating. Burial will follow in East Matoaca Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church an hour before the service on Tuesday, from 1-2 p.m. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Matoaca Baptist Church in memory of Mrs. Lanhan. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now