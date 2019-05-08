|
|
Geraldine Whitlock Kozma, 86, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at her home in Stony Creek, VA. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Fred W. Jouget, Jr., and second husband, Raymond Kozma; and her parents, Clarence and Juanita Whitlock of Hopewell, VA. She is survived by her daughter, Connie Herring (Randolph) of Stony Creek; brother, C. Elwood Whitlock (Carolyn) of Hopewell; grandson, Scott Herring (Mary); great-granddaughters, Leah and Kasey; stepson, Donnie Kozma; a niece and one nephew.
Born in Hopewell, she attended Hopewell schools and worked for many years in the admitting office of St. Mary's Hospital. After residing in Richmond for many years, she relocated to Stony Creek, VA where she lived with her daughter and son-in-law. The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Matherlee and staff at Stony Creek Health Center, Southern Virginia Regional Home Health for the extra special love and care that was given to Geraldine. And a very special thank you to Leigh Turner for being with her in her final moments.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, VA 23229. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 10, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, VA 23238.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 8 to May 9, 2019