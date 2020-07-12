1/
GERMAINE R BISSELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GERMAINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Germaine R. Bissell, 84, of Chester, passed peacefully on July 10, 2020.
She was a member of Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church, Colonial Heights, Virginia.
Mrs. Bissell is survived by her husband, Stephen L. Bissell; and daughter, Lori B. Winkle (Mitch). She was the honored and cherished wife of Stephen for 62 years. She was a wonderful and loving mother to Lori. To her cherished friends, she says "Thank you" and she considered you as family. Germaine leaves a legacy of kindness and generosity. We give thanks that she is now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Funeral arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 11, 2020
I was so sorry to learn of Germaines passing. I have such fond memories of her when we attended Ivey Memorial UMC together. I was able to recently reconnect and visit a few times. She will be missed by her Ivey family.
Cindy Farmer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved