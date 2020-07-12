Germaine R. Bissell, 84, of Chester, passed peacefully on July 10, 2020.
She was a member of Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church, Colonial Heights, Virginia.
Mrs. Bissell is survived by her husband, Stephen L. Bissell; and daughter, Lori B. Winkle (Mitch). She was the honored and cherished wife of Stephen for 62 years. She was a wonderful and loving mother to Lori. To her cherished friends, she says "Thank you" and she considered you as family. Germaine leaves a legacy of kindness and generosity. We give thanks that she is now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Funeral arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.