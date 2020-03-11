|
|
Gerry J. Hutchins, 94, of Chesterfield, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was born on May 17, 1925, in Erwin, Tennessee, to the late Frederick and Deloris Jones. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack H. Hutchins Sr.; and son, Jack H. Hutchins Jr. Mrs. Hutchins was a longtime member of Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church and was the Cafeteria Manager for Chesterfield County Food Services for 27 years. She enjoyed painting color over old black and white photos, and she baked cakes for weddings and parties for over 20 years. She was especially famous for her seven-day coconut cake. She loved animals and flowers, but above all she loved her family and she cherished the time she spent with them. She is survived by her daughters, Michele Woods and Diana Thacker (Robert); grandchildren, Jay Hutchins, Duke Hutchins, Austin Woods, Ashton Woods, and Jacqui Williamson; and four great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Road, Chester, Virginia 23831. A reception will follow at the home of Michele Woods. Funeral arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020