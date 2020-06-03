Gerry T. Cizek, 88, of S. Chesterfield, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born on December 28, 1931, in Duluth, Minnesota, to the late Ralph H. and Ellen Bodine Tahash. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Cizek and a stepson; Michael Cizek. Gerry was a lifetime member of Kenwood United Methodist Church. She was a retired bank teller with First Virginia Bank, Colonial Heights, and a member of the Colonial Heights Women of the Moose, Chapter 131.
Gerry is survived by daughters, Terri Jones and Valerie Cary (Tim); stepson, Billy George Cizek (Ann); three grandchildren, Steve Worrell (Michelle), Krystle Ingram (Jacob), and Shawn Rogowski (Stacy); six great-grandchildren, Logan Ingram, Cannon Ingram, Ellis Worrell, Ethan Worrell, Elijah Worrell and Sloane Rogowski.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805, with the Reverend Melody A. Duncan officiating. Her remains will rest at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 Thursday, June 4, 2020, between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kenwood United Methodist Church, 25200 Ritchie Avenue, N. Dinwiddie, Virginia 23803. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.