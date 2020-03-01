|
Gertrude "Trudy" Shelton, 89, of Salzburg, Austria, residing in Chester, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born in Austria on October 3, 1930, to the late Anton and Katharina Allerberger. She was preceded in death by her husband, Loyd R. Shelton; infant daughter, Ginny; and son, Lloyd T. Shelton. Mrs. Shelton retired from Sears after more than 25 years of service. She is survived by her loving daughters, Caryn Shelton, Connie Nimmo (Billy), and Brenda Brinn (Michael); and grandchildren, Christopher Nimmo, Stephan Nimmo, Chestney Kemplin, and Hayden Taylor. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens, 11302 Merchants Hope Road, Hopewell, Virginia 23860. As momma loved all animals, in lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter in her honor. Funeral arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com. Heaven received a new angel who's light shines so bright. May her wings soar.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020