Mr. Gilbert C. Booker, Jr., affectionately known as "Butch", 68, and Ms. Barbara A. Booker, 70, siblings of North Chesterfield County, departed this life on May, 4, 2020.
Barbara and Gilbert were both natives of North Chesterfield County and born to Carrie and Gilbert Booker, Sr. both preceded them in death.
Barbara graduated from Hampton University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and later enlisted into the U. S. Army. She was Honorably Discharged as a Captain. While residing in the State of Washington for many years, her professional career was in occupational safety and health. She also received her Master's degree in Science (Biology) from University of Indiana. Prior to her retirement, she was a contractor for several companies which enables to travel and live throughout the United States.
Barbara was an enthusiastic and successful gardener after her retirement. She continuously studied agriculture and enjoyed working in her vegetable gardens.
Gilbert graduated from Howard University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. He briefly worked in New York at Union Carbide as an analyst prior to returning to Chesterfield County to care for his father. Prior to his retirement, he worked for the Virginia Blood Bank.
Gilbert enjoyed music, going for long walks in the community, working in the yard, and going to the movies. He also enjoyed attending music concerts in the Richmond and Tidewater areas.
To cherish their memories is a devoted cousin, William Gillard (Annett); members of First Baptist Church-Centralia; friends at the YMCA (Ironbridge Road and Northside); classmates of Thomas Dale High School Class of 1967 (Barbara); classmates of Carver High School Class of 1970 (Gilbert); and fellow gardeners throughout the Tri-Cities (including the Agriculture Department at Virginia State University).
A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family with Dr. Wilson E. B. Shannon, eulogist.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Mr. Gilbert Booker and Ms. Barbara Booker were advocates for the local food bank; please make donations in their memory to The Chesterfield Food Bank, 12211 Iron Bridge Road, Chester, VA 23831. Also cards and letter of sympathy may be sent to W. Gillard, P.O. Box 3213, Chester, VA 23831.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 17 to May 18, 2020