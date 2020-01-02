Home

J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-8911
GILBERT JEFFERSON
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue
Petersburg, VA 23803
GILBERT JEFFERSON


1937 - 2020
GILBERT JEFFERSON Obituary
Mr. Gilbert Macklin Jefferson, Sr., 82, of 20302 Harris Drive, Sutherland, VA, departed this life on December 30, 2019 at Dinwiddie Health & Rehab Center. He was born on June 6, 1937 in Church Road, VA, to Lula and Edward Jefferson, Sr. He was a graduate of Southside High School in Dinwiddie, VA.
Gilbert was a retiree of Allied Chemical in Hopewell, VA. He loved his family and especially his grandchildren. He would always say family comes first. He loved working in his big garden every morning and making sure everyone was taking care of. If you ever visited Gilbert, he never wanted you to leave.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Jefferson; son, Calvin Jefferson; daughter, Syndell Mason; his parents, Lula and Edward Jefferson, Sr.; brother, Edward, Thomas, Earl, and Eugene; and his sister Ada Thorpe.
Gilbert is survived by his children, Gilbert Jefferson, Jr. (Brenda Hankerson), Carolyn Jefferson, Warren Jefferson, Curtis Jefferson and Betty Fairley (devoted son-in-law, Evander Fairley); numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; a sister, Bernice Royster; sister-in-law, Shirley Jefferson, Lillie Mae Hayes and Pecolia Thorpe; devoted friend, Mike McKensie; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Friday, January 3, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Irene Parrish, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
